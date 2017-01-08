Día: Viernes 6 de enero Hora: 20.00 TV: TyC Sports
Árbitros: Alejandro Chiti, Juan Fernández y Sergio Tarifeño
Estadio: El Gigante Rojinegro (Corrientes)
Desde las 20.00 horas, San Lorenzo y Estudiantes se medirán en el Gigante Rojinegro, en la primera semifinal del Súper 4 Circus Chamamé y Carnaval. El Ciclón volverá a contar con Gabriel Deck, recupera de una lesión en su pie izquierdo.
Súper 4 Circus Chamamé y Carnaval se viene el partido San Lorenzo Estudiantes Cdia.
