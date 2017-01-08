Domingo , 8 enero 2017

Súper 4 Circus Chamamé y Carnaval se viene el partido San Lorenzo Estudiantes Cdia.

enero 6, 2017

san-lorenzo estudiantes

SAN LORENZO – ESTUDIANTES

Día: Viernes 6 de enero Hora: 20.00 TV: TyC Sports

Árbitros: Alejandro Chiti, Juan Fernández y Sergio Tarifeño

Estadio: El Gigante Rojinegro (Corrientes)

Desde las 20.00 horas, San Lorenzo y Estudiantes se medirán en el Gigante Rojinegro, en la primera semifinal del Súper 4 Circus Chamamé y Carnaval. El Ciclón volverá a contar con Gabriel Deck, recupera de una lesión en su pie izquierdo.

 

